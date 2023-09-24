BREAKING NEWS: Rand Paul Issues Issues Stark Warning To Biden, Senate, & House About Ukraine Funding

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
A Forbes video of Rand Paul outlining why he will not support any Bill that calls for more money for Ukraine.
More Americans wish our elected officials would stand up like this.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.