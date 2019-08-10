The Duran
BREAKING: Jeffrey Epstein commits suicide in his cell
BREAKING: Jeffrey Epstein commits suicide in his cell

August 10, 2019
  • Highly suspicious.
Alex Christoforou

Via the New York Post

Jeffrey Epstein has died after having reportedly committed suicide in his jail cell, according to multiple news reports, after a gurney carring what is believed to be Epstein was seen wheeled out of the Manhattan Correctional Center around 7:30 a.m.

Via Zerohedge

The 66-year-old Epstein was previously placed on suicide watch after he was found “nearly unconscious” inside his cell with ‘marks on his neck,’ according to a Post report from late July. Investigators questioned former Orange County police officer Nicholas Tartaglione, suspected of killing four men in a cocaine distribution conspiracy, in connection with the incident. The former cop claimed to have not seen anything nor touched Epstein.

Needless to say, today’s news is highly suspicious.

Via RT…

Millionaire financier and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein has died in a Manhattan jail, with law enforcement sources saying he killed himself. Epstein was being pending trial for child sex trafficking and conspiracy.

The incident comes two weeks after the 66-year-old was found “injured and in a fetal position” on the floor of his cell, with injuries to his neck. Epstein was placed on suicide watch as a result.

Law enforcement sources told multiple news outlets that Epstein committed suicide on Saturday morning, with his body wheeled out and taken to a New York hospital around 7.30am.

Epstein was arrested on July 6, and charged with sex trafficking and conspiracy. The charges against the millionaire allege that he abused dozens of young girls at his properties in Manhattan and Palm Beach, Florida, some of them as young as 14. Aside from the offenses alleged, rumors circulated of further child abuse at Epstein’s private Carribean island.

According to court documents unsealed a day before his death, another alleged victim claims that Epstein trafficked her and other girls to some of the world’s wealthiest and most powerful men, including British Prince Andrew, billionaire investor Glenn Dublin, and former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson. The victim’s list also includes “another prince,” a “foreign president,” a “well-known prime minister,” and the owner of a French “large hotel chain.”

With Epstein dead, the extent of his crimes will likely never be known, nor will those of his closest associates. Given the reach of the circles he moved in, many speculated that Epstein would not survive until trial. News of his death was also greeted with cynicism by online commentators.

Prior to his death, Epstein looked set to face the full weight of the justice system for his alleged deeds. A decade earlier he managed to dodge federal charges for similar crimes, striking a controversial plea deal that saw him serve only 13 months in a low-security jail for the lesser charge of solicitation of prostitution from a minor.

 

