BREAKING: Jeffrey Epstein commits suicide in his cell

Via the New York Post…

Jeffrey Epstein has died after having reportedly committed suicide in his jail cell, according to multiple news reports, after a gurney carring what is believed to be Epstein was seen wheeled out of the Manhattan Correctional Center around 7:30 a.m.

Via Zerohedge…

The 66-year-old Epstein was previously placed on suicide watch after he was found “nearly unconscious” inside his cell with ‘marks on his neck,’ according to a Post report from late July. Investigators questioned former Orange County police officer Nicholas Tartaglione, suspected of killing four men in a cocaine distribution conspiracy, in connection with the incident. The former cop claimed to have not seen anything nor touched Epstein. Needless to say, today’s news is highly suspicious.

Even the time of day in this story is shocking. The first check-in on a prisoner who had already attempted suicide once was not until 7:30 a.m.?https://t.co/wwNOE3Lyoo — Ted Mann (@TMannWSJ) August 10, 2019

So Epstein failed to commit suicide the first time, is then placed specifically on suicide watch, THEN successfully commits suicide. Right. Got it. — Quoth the Raven (@QTRResearch) August 10, 2019

Guess the guards just happened to be looking away from the cctv for an hour or so pic.twitter.com/KjTyMvMTVV — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) August 10, 2019

This is the most suspicious prison death since Lee Harvey Oswald. — neontaster (@neontaster) August 10, 2019

Jeffrey Epstein’s victims deserved to see him found guilty in a court of law & deserved for his case to be used as leverage to get justice against other powerful abusers who worked with him to sexually assault minors. His case should’ve required supervision 24/7. Prison failed. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 10, 2019

Via RT…

Millionaire financier and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein has died in a Manhattan jail, with law enforcement sources saying he killed himself. Epstein was being pending trial for child sex trafficking and conspiracy. The incident comes two weeks after the 66-year-old was found “injured and in a fetal position” on the floor of his cell, with injuries to his neck. Epstein was placed on suicide watch as a result. Law enforcement sources told multiple news outlets that Epstein committed suicide on Saturday morning, with his body wheeled out and taken to a New York hospital around 7.30am. See Also Latest, Video Acosta targeted by Dems. Is Trump behind push to bring down Epstein & his network? (Video) Epstein was arrested on July 6, and charged with sex trafficking and conspiracy. The charges against the millionaire allege that he abused dozens of young girls at his properties in Manhattan and Palm Beach, Florida, some of them as young as 14. Aside from the offenses alleged, rumors circulated of further child abuse at Epstein’s private Carribean island. According to court documents unsealed a day before his death, another alleged victim claims that Epstein trafficked her and other girls to some of the world’s wealthiest and most powerful men, including British Prince Andrew, billionaire investor Glenn Dublin, and former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson. The victim’s list also includes “another prince,” a “foreign president,” a “well-known prime minister,” and the owner of a French “large hotel chain.” With Epstein dead, the extent of his crimes will likely never be known, nor will those of his closest associates. Given the reach of the circles he moved in, many speculated that Epstein would not survive until trial. News of his death was also greeted with cynicism by online commentators. Prior to his death, Epstein looked set to face the full weight of the justice system for his alleged deeds. A decade earlier he managed to dodge federal charges for similar crimes, striking a controversial plea deal that saw him serve only 13 months in a low-security jail for the lesser charge of solicitation of prostitution from a minor.

2. To die by suicide in federal prison, particularly after he attempted it once before, is a massive scandal. Survivors of Epstein’s predation have been robbed of their right to seek justice. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 10, 2019

I am not into conspiracy theories. But Epstein had destructive information on an extraordinary number of extraordinarily powerful people. It is not easy to commit suicide in prison. Especially after being placed on suicide watch. Especially after already allegedly trying. — Scott Hechinger (@ScottHech) August 10, 2019