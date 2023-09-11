in Latest

Breaking History Ep. 11: The Subtle Evil of Behaviorism and Statistical Thinking

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

In this episode of Breaking History, Sean and Matt break down the ugly roots of the behaviorism, the technocrats managing the Biden administration and the role of B.F. Skinner, whose school of psychology played into a false opposition to the Freudian school of psycho-analysis on individual levels as well as on group dynamics.

