BREAKING: In possible terrorist incident gunshots heard near UK Parliament

Attacker with a knife reportedly shot down by armed police amidst reports of further ongoing attacks.

Reports are circulating of a violent incident near the British Parliament building.

Reports say that a police officer has been wounded by an attacker with a knife, who was subsequently shot down by armed police.

Reports also speak of further incidents taking place elsewhere within the immediate area of the British Parliament building, and of British Prime Minister Theresa May being seen leaving the Parliament building in an official Jaguar car. The British authorities have confirmed that she is safe.

Reports are still very confused and it is not yet clear whether this is a terrorist incident, though apparently the British authorities are assuming that it is. However some reports speak of several people being seen injured and the entire Parliament building (known as the Palace of Westminster) has been sealed off.

We will provide updates as they appear, as more information about the incident becomes available.