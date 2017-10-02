BREAKING: Catalan government claims 90% of voters have decided to leave Spain

The official Twitter of the Catalan Government has stated that 90% of voters have chosen to leave Spain and form a Catalan Republic. According to reports, Catalan officials have stated that 2.2 million people voted in the referendum.

"Out of the 2,262,424 ballots that were not seized, 2,020,144 were YES votes, 176,566 were NO votes, 45,586 in blank and 20,129 null votes" — Catalan Government (@catalangov) October 1, 2017

After a day of voting that saw nearly 900 people injured by Spanish police, some seriously, voters in Catalonia have appeared to defy Madrid and vote in overwhelming numbers for independence.

Earlier, Wikileaks founder and anti-war activist, Julian Assange called for the EU to suspend Spain’s membership due to concerns over police brutality against unarmed voters and demonstrators in the streets of Catalan cities, including the capital, Barcelona.