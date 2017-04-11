BREAKING: Two Russian servicemen killed by terrorists in Syria

Two Russian servicemen have been confirmed killed in Syria. They died during a fight with terrorists according to the Russian Defence Ministry.
A third Russian serviceman is reported seriously injured and fighting for his life.
A statement from the Russian Defence Ministry reads:
“Two Russian servicemen were killed in the Syrian Arab Republic as a result of an attack by militants… A mine explosion killed two Russian servicemen. Military medics are struggling for the life of a wounded Russian serviceman”.
