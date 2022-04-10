in Latest, Video

Boris visits Kiev. Another Mariupol evacuation fails. Sweden warms up to NATO. Update 1

1.2k Views 10 Votes 2 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Boris visits Kiev. Another Mariupol evacuation fails. Sweden warms up to NATO. Update 1
Topic 485

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

10 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Ozymandias
Ozymandias
April 10, 2022

Sweden like a lot of Europe have drunk the probaganda coolaide, the empire is busy stamping out the flames of truth by stifling dissent by shadow banning, taking RT off the air, and keeping Julian Assange in prison.. In the UK you can’t even go to a supermarket with out seeing that damn Ukrainian flag is ffs😡

4
Reply
Compactman
Compactman
Reply to  Ozymandias
April 10, 2022

Sweden will realise soon enough that they can say goodbye to their Saab fighter jet technology in favour of the ‘obese’ F35 jet.

1
Reply

A Behind-The-Scenes View of the U.S.A.’s Current Favorite Puppet