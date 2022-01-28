in Latest, Video

Boris Johnson’s Partygate troubles mount, police investigation underway

Boris Johnson’s Partygate troubles mount, police investigation underway
The Duran: Episode 1206

Sue Gray’s No 10 parties report will be published in full, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has promised that the official report into parties held in Downing Street during lockdown will be published “in full”. But the prime minister said he did not know when senior civil servant Sue Gray’s findings would come out. “We’ve just got to let the independent inquiries go on,” he added.

The Duran

buddha9
buddha9
January 28, 2022

i always thought that once brexit and the brexit election was over, Boris was toast

