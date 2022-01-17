in Latest, Video

Boris Johnson ‘takes responsibility’ for Downing Street party

60 Views

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Boris Johnson ‘takes responsibility’ for Downing Street party
The Duran: Episode 1193

BoJo Admits He Must Take Responsibility for 2020 Downing Street Gathering

https://sputniknews.com/20220112/bojo-admits-he-must-take-responsibily-for-2020-downing-street-gathering-1092203102.html?utm_source=pocket_mylist

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

2 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Tom Duggan, war correspondent in Syria, dies in UK

Boris Johnson apologises and busts a move