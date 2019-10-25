Bolton's Revenge: Former National Security Adviser In Contact With Impeachment Panels

Attorneys John Bolton, President Trump’s former National Security Adviser, are in discussions with House committees about the possibility of giving a deposition in their impeachment investigations, according to journalist Shimon Prokupecz.

Bolton, who some speculated was the original “first-hand” source of the whistleblower complaint which launched the impeachment inquiries, was fired after President Trump says he “disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions.”

According to sources, while Trump had been growing displeased with Bolton’s belligerent recommendations and overall demeanor (recall “Bolton ‘Deep in His Heart’ Believes Trump Is a ‘Moron,’ Former Aide Claims“), the tipping point happened when Bolton expressed his displeasure with Trump’s impromptu invitation of the Taliban to Camp David on the week of the Sept 11 anniversary, a peace overture which as we reported over the weekend, collapsed in the last moment.

Developing…

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!