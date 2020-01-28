Bolton, Vindman twins & NYT conspire to damage Trump during Senate trial (Video)

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the latest “bombshell” leak (and soon to be latest bombshell dud) via John Bolton’s tell-all book, where the neocon warmonger claims that Trump withheld military aid to Ukraine until Zelensky agreed to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

The newest bombshell dud was leaked by the New York Times, as Army Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman (twin brother of the ‘almost three time Ukraine Defense Minister’, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman) was in charge of reviewing Bolton’s book at the NSC.

Support Free Speech:

Subscribe to The Duran on YouTube – Find us on BitChute.

The Duran Audio Podcast:

Follow on Soundcloud – Subscribe on iTunes.

Via Breitbart News…

A source close to the Trump administration informs Breitbart News that Army Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman, a senior ethics lawyer for the National Security Council (NSC), is in charge of reviewing all publications by current and former NSC officials.

The official added that Yevgeny Vindman could have seen former National Security Advisor John Bolton’s draft manuscript after it was submitted for prepublication review at the end of December.

The review is a standard process that allows the NSC to review book manuscripts, op-eds, or any other material for any classified material to be eliminated before publication.

The New York Times reported Sunday evening that Bolton’s draft book manuscript, which had been submitted to the NSC for prepublication review on Dec. 30, alleged that President Trump told Bolton in August 2019 that he wanted to withhold security assistance to Ukraine until it agreed to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, among others.

It was not clear if the Times had seen the Bolton manuscript; its sources were “multiple people” who “described Mr. Bolton’s account of the Ukraine affair.”

Bolton’s lawyer, Chuck Cooper, issued a statement in which he said: “It is clear, regrettably, from The New York Times article published today that the prepublication review process has been corrupted.” He did not confirm or deny the Times‘ reporting on the content of the manuscript.

Yevegeny Vindman is the identical twin brother of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who is one of Democrats’ key witnesses in the impeachment of President Donald Trump. The brothers have offices across from each other.

Alexander Vindman told the House Intelligence Committee in his closed-door deposition that he told his brother, Yevgeny, about President Trump’s July 25th call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In November, Yevgeny Vindman attended his brother’s public testimony at the House impeachment inquiry.

The Wall Street Journal described Vindman as “an NSC lawyer handling ethics issues.” Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman described his brother as the “lead ethics official” at the NSC. A U.S. Office of Government Ethics web page, updated on Friday, identifies Yevegeny Vindman as the “Alternate Designated Agency Ethics Official” for the NSC.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report