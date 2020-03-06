in Links, Latest

Bloomberg Flops, Biden Bounces—Don't Trust the Neo-liberals When It Comes to Your Future!

Review of crisis points, Coronavirus and Turkey’s flirting with war with Russia, and trying to bait NATO into supporting them. More on 2020 elections and candidates. Trump isn’t just up against a bunch of senile Democrats, these senile Democrats are backed by the coup plotters, green fascist billionaires, and intel community. We still have a battle to win.

Michael Woodbridge
Guest
Michael Woodbridge

Can we please stop misusing the term “fascist”? All it does is to exchange serious discussion for cheap rhetoric. “Green fascist billionaires” must take the biscuit for sheer inanity!

March 6, 2020

