Blinken: Ukraine has the right to assassinate Putin.

Eric Zuesse

On May 3rd, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, being interviewed by C-Span, said that Ukraine has a right to kill Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, or to do anything else if Ukraine’s President Volodmyr Zelensky decides to do that in order for Ukraine to win its war against Russia.

4 May 2023

Here is a transcript of the passage:

Q: I want to start with the news overnight accusing Ukraine of having tried to assassinate President Vladimir Putin with a drone strike on The Kremlin near his residence. Ukraine has denied doing this. I want to ask the question this way: What is the United States’ position on such attacks on leadership during this war by Ukraine or other combatants?

A: Well first, I’ve seen the reports, I can’t in any way validate them, we simply don’t know. Second: I would take anything coming out of the Kremlin with a very large shaker of salt. So, let’s see. We’ll see what the facts are, and it’s really hard to speculate on this withougt knowing what the facts are.

More generally: As I said and as we said, when it comes to Ukraine, which is under daily assault, and not just its incredibly courageous military forces, but its citizens, its men women and children, being assaulted on a daily basis, by this Russian aggression, being bombed out of their homes, their apartments, their streets, children killed, families torn apart, well, we leave it to Ukraine to decide how it’s going to defend itself, and how it’s going to try to get back the territory that’s been seized from it illegally by Russia over the past fourteen months and going back to 2014, back to them.

Q: So, to clarify, if Ukraine decided on its own to strike back in Russian territory, the United States would not criticise them.

A: Again, these are decisions for Ukraine to make, how it’s going to defend itself, how it’s going to get its territory back, how it’s going to restore its territorial integrity, and its sovereignty.

——

COMMENT (from Eric Zuesse): Here is how the war in Ukraine started.

—————

