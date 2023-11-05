The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Blinken Summit Fails, Arabs Demand Gaza Ceasefire; Kiev Crisis Grows, Zelensky Sacks Generals, Big Ukr Missile Strike Fails
Why are the protests in London so large?
Could be because the 3rd world population in London is so large.
This situation is similar to that of Wash DC in the US.
There is no failure in understanding the Arab perspective…. It is a desire to return to the political and military situation before Hamas’ sneak attack. Same old same old. The cycle of violence has been. The Defeated Arab Population [DAP] from previous wars attacks Israel, from elsewhere and then Gaza. Israel responds with “disproportionate” force; as if such a thing is possible when the DAP’s ultimate aim, as well as that of the Arab World, is Israeli extinction. The DAP, and other states, call for a cease fire when they see that their propaganda objectives have been met. Great power… Read more »