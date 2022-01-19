The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Blinken Rushes to Meet Lavrov as Ukraine Tensions Spike and SWIFT Sanction Threat Unravels
https://www.mid.ru/en/foreign_policy/news/1795070/
Moscow’s sanction-proofing efforts weaken western threats
Russia’s efforts to reduce its reliance on the global financial system have made it better prepared to weather the sanctions that the US and Europe have warned would follow a new attack on Ukraine. The relative success of what investors have called Moscow’s “Fortress Russia” strategy is likely to make western threats less of a deterrent, analysts say.
EU uncertain over trigger for sanctions if Russia acts against Ukraine
A cyber attack on Ukraine’s government last week has exposed widespread uncertainty in the EU over a pledge to punish Moscow for further aggression against Kyiv, with member states split over what scale of hostile action should trigger sanctions.
Russia is smart. Right now, the collective ‘west’ is running around like a decapitated rooster, trying to figure out what responses Russia will use against it in regard to the lack of legal security guarantees. By ‘keeping Mum’ on what it can do in return, Russia have the definative ‘upper hand’ in negotiations and this is driving the ‘west’ INSANE.