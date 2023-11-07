The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Blinken denied hug/kiss. Ursula 5 principles for Gaza. Elensky no elections. Kuleba no stealing. U/1
Topic 1141
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
So Blinken wants the Palestinian’s to welcome peacekeepers from the same countries that supplied the weapons that massacred their people…… I am sure there will be no bad feelings…..
Perhaps the Arab League should suggest they install Arab peacekeepers in Israel settlements to prevent further violence from them.