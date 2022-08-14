The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
00:00 – Intro
03:45 – News Begins
Blaming Russia for Zaporozhye. HIMARS ammo running low. Peski taken, closing in on Avdeevka Update 1
Why can’t the Russians immobilise the missiles fired by the Ukrainians? If the power station exploded Russia would be in line for the fallout. It’s rather like accusing Assad using chemical weapons when he was winning. Very sick people.
British-made Brimstone missiles where used to attack the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which incidentally is the largest Nuclear Power Station in all of Europe, that houses six nuclear reactors. The serial numbers on some of the British Brimstone missiles, that were used in one of the attacks against the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear station (in an act of Nuclear Terrorism), can be found on the Internet, as photos of the Brimstone remnants were released to Journalistic outfits by the Russian military. British special forces are obviously firing their own Brimstone missiles at the Nuclear power plant, as the Ukrainian Zionist Regime would… Read more »
I hate Borrel..what piece of human shit..