Black sea drone. Ukraine sunk cost fallacy. WaPo, Niger wants US help. Baerbock cancel satire. U/1

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The capital of Russia should be reverted back to Saint Petersburg, like it was in Tsarist Russian times, from 1713 to 1918.
Thank god the Russians changed its name back to Saint Petersburg when they got rid of the demonic communist system that was inflicted on them by Bolshevik Jews, who also renamed Saint Petersburg to Leningrad, from 1924-1991, after their Jewish demonic name changer Vladimir Ilyich Ulyanov, better known as Vladimir Lenin, who inflicted the genocidal Red Terror on Christian Russians.