Bill Browder and Fraud in the Ukraine Investigation w/ @LaRouchePAC Harley Schlanger

Harley Schlanger explains the history of Western Russophobia and the plans drawn up by the New American Century, beginning in 1991, to bring about the economic destruction of both Russia AND Ukraine, and Eastern Europe – acting under cover of the IMF. Schlanger points out that in 1991, Ukraine had the 10th largest GDP per capita in the world. By today it is 42nd among the 42 European countries. Schlanger says Bill Browder was one of several people sent in by Western powers to loot Russia, along with none other than Bill Taylor of the Schiff impeachment hearings. The 2014 Coup was intended to accelerate the economic collapse of Ukraine, the ‘point man’ for this being Joe Biden who was working with none other than Christopher Steele according to Schlanger.

