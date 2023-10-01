Biden’s Wages of War

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Western mainstream media won’t mention the severe economic downturn the former United States is now experiencing because the MSM hopes to protect Joe Biden and maintain him in power. But… when the populace does realize that the US economy is in severe recession — just as Europe already is — Biden will be done, and the Democratic party can’t run him for the 2024 presidential candidacy.

Foreclosure notice and keys on a court table.

Thus, Democrats are in a quandary. They know that none of their candidates resonate with the people — perhaps with the exception of RFK jr, who the DNC will never allow to viably run. Democrat and RINO political power brokers also know that the only candidate who really does resonate with the people is the heavily indicted Donald Trump. Whatever one may think of Trump, he speaks directly to the electorate while no democrat does, except Kennedy.

So, in this recession, Biden should be forced to renounce his candidacy, just as Lyndon Johnson did way back in 1968. And an analogy exists, where the US was in the midst of pursuing a hopelessly lost war then, just as the former United States is pursuing a lost war versus Russia now.

Ultimately, this new world war and western economic collapse is down to a militarist Pax Americana attempting to maintain its hegemonic power by supporting one of the most brutal, vile, corrupt, depraved and perverse regimes in the world — namely the Zelensky regime — while also maintaining Joe Biden’s mad Neocon extremist terrorists in power.

For this, the US government will likely shutdown. For this, most Western governments economically suffer — especially the UK and Germany where economic downturn due to the war has been severe. That suffering is the result of the west’s abject stupidity in provoking, fomenting, and supporting this war against Russia.

But there is a silver lining. Hopefully as a result of its stupidity, the western collective will see the destruction of its militarist Pax Americana. Neo-colonial liberalism (finally), and marginalization of Wall Street’s foul Merchants of Death* will ensue, being those who forced Joe Biden upon the US electorate, and into power. And it’s all due to this war, that (especially) the former United States viciously and stupidly provoked.

Surely western mega-Elites understand the above? Now, apparently Pax Americana Oligarchs are divided and uncertain how to work their way out of the box they cornered themselves into, over many decades, and now ultimately via their attack on Russia. One thought is that the west’s Oligarchical rulers don’t care, and actually intended for this series of Exceedingly Unfortunate Events to occur. After all, we can define our rulers to be those whom by hook — and invariably by crook — got to where they got under extremely ruthless and potentially criminal circumstances, and yet somehow managed to survive and remain alive.

Unfortunately, they remained alive to guide western civilization to the brink and precipice, the absolute debacle the west faces today.. So, is it worth losing everything -your home, your job, your future – to keep Kiev’s corrupt regime in power?

*ie the Neocon’s sponsors

Steve Brown

