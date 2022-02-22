The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Following Biden’s Ukraine policy has doomed the EU to years of decline and suffering
The Duran: Episode 1234
Donbass recognition ‘one of the darkest day in Europe’s history’ – EU
Russia’s decision will define the future of global security, says EU official By recognizing the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, Russia violated the basic rules of international law enshrined in the UN Charter and undermined the global security architecture, a high-level Eurocrat said on Tuesday.
