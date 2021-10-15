The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Biden’s economic disaster. Putin on USD & energy. Durham & McCabe (Premiere)
John Durham and the Amazing Disappearing DNC Hack | The American Spectator | USA News and Politics
This is the fifth in a series of articles analyzing the 27 page federal grand jury indictment charging lawyer Michael Sussmann with making a false statement to the FBI. As stated in the fourth article, when the FBI learned of the alleged hack of the Democratic National Committee’s (“DNC”) emails, it asked to examine the server.
Former FBI official Andrew McCabe wins full pension in wrongful termination lawsuit settlement
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe won back his full pension as part of a settlement with the Justice Department in a wrongful termination lawsuit filed in 2019 after he was fired by the Trump administration. The agreement, completed on Thursday, allows the key Crossfire Hurricane figure to officially retire and receive hundreds of thousands of dollars in missed pension payments and attorney’s fees.
there is a much more serious shortage that will continue to impede the nation’s restoration to what passes for normalcy and that is the almost total absence of rational, non ideological political actors on the national stage.
This was a great video! Thanks to you both.
There was mention in the discussion of the EU’s reluctance to us nuclear power stations for their electricity. Perhaps they should look to China for a solution, as China has just developed a new type of reactor system that does not rely on water to transfer heat from the reactor to the turbines; the source of all catastrophes as the water boils at super high pressures and temperatures (at times when there is failure) and explodes. I don’t remember the details, but I believe it uses deuterium instead of uranium and sodium instead of water. The US has known about… Read more »
Walmart’s goods are bads. A study a few years ago showed that 80% of stuff bought today in Walmart are in the landfill a year later. It’s a landfill store. Best to stay out of it because seemingly cheap products are in fact very expensive because they have such a short lifespan. Besides, do kids need any more stuff when they already have enough toys to cover all the floors in their homes?