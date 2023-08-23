in Latest, Video

Biden White House wants armistice in Ukraine

1.1k Views 26 Votes 2 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

26 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
penrose
penrose
August 23, 2023

I am pleased to know that humans are an “intelligent” species.

0
Reply
kolokol
kolokol
August 24, 2023

Oh please. When Ukraine surrenders there will be an armistice. When NATO dissolves and Russian are enjoying themselves in Brussels cafes WW3 might actually be on the way to being over.

0
Reply

Rus Kupyansk, Ukr Setback Rabotino; Rus BRICS Chair 2024, Erdogan Moscow; Neocon Article Edited Hiding US Ukr War Discussion August 2021

HERE WE GO! ‘Wave of Defaults’ Incoming | No Way To Stop It Now