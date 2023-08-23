Biden White House wants armistice in Ukraine

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
I am pleased to know that humans are an “intelligent” species.
Oh please. When Ukraine surrenders there will be an armistice. When NATO dissolves and Russian are enjoying themselves in Brussels cafes WW3 might actually be on the way to being over.