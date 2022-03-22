The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Biden White House launches sanctions war against China
The Duran: Episode 1247
US Unexpectedly Sanctions China Officials Hours After Demanding Beijing Condemn Russia
Apparently not content with diplomatic war on one front with Russia, the Biden administration appears ready to escalate with China following on the heels of last week’s persistent accusations that Beijing was mulling cooperation with Moscow on weapons resupplies for its Ukraine operation, as well as assistance on Western sanctions evasion.
The empire is suicidal it seems, it just lost a war and Now they want to pick a fight with the biggest dog on the block, crazy..To try to sanction China, a country more than a match for the USA, could trigger a economic war that would cost both parties but would be the coup de gras for America.. China is the only country that could destroy America without firing a single nuke.. The world outside the West are finding America wearisome, they are sick of the faux concerns over human rights, the patronising lecturing from a country that has… Read more »