in Latest, Video

Biden, what recession? Xi warns Joe. Lavrov to Blinken, ‘I am busy.’ Ukraine-Poland merge. Update 1

363 Views 16 Votes 4 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Biden, what recession? Xi warns Joe. Lavrov to Blinken, ‘I am busy.’ Ukraine-Poland merge. Update 1
Topic 636

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

16 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
4 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
jdd
jdd
July 29, 2022

Scholz needs not simply apologize, but announce that Germany will lift the sanctions.

4
Reply
permiegirl
permiegirl
July 29, 2022

I am making $92 an hour working from home. i was greatly surprised at the same time as my neighbour advised me she changed into averaging $ninety five however I see the way it works now. I experience mass freedom now that I’m my non-public boss. 
That is what I do.. http://www.Profit97.com

Last edited 1 hour ago by permiegirl
-2
Reply
Olivia Kroth
Olivia Kroth
Reply to  permiegirl
July 29, 2022

Biden, “What poo?” Poor poo poo permie’s poo, Bidenopoulos, it stinks all the way to the White House. Hold your nose and stop breathing.

0
Reply
goedelite
goedelite
July 29, 2022

Why aren’t the German people reacting to the impending collapse of Germany? Are they informed? Do the Hannoverians understand what is happening? Why don’t they throw out the Greens?

0
Reply

Turkish supported terrorists in Idlib attack church with deaths and injuries