in Latest, Video

Biden Ukraine крыша. My dog is smarter. Now or never for Elensky. Dems smear RFK Jr. U/1

514 Views 19 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Biden Ukraine крыша. My dog is smarter. Now or never for Elensky. Dems smear RFK Jr. U/1 Topic 1031

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

19 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

The Bribery Charge Against U.S. President Joe Biden: Why RFK Jr. Is the Likeliest Person to Win the Dems.’ Presidential Nomination

Russia Drives Back Ukr Bakhmut; MSM Blames Minefields, Admits Time Running Out for Ukraine