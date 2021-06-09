Biden to confront Putin on “Russian Cyberattacks” during summit
The Duran: Episode 997
Blinken Says Biden Will Put “Future Cyberattacks” Front & Center In Putin Summit
Secretary of State Antony Blinken in an appearance on “Axios on HBO” previewed what he expects to come out of the Putin-Biden summit set for June 16 in Geneva. The short answer is: not much except for vague warnings and threats, it appears.
“Biden to confront Putin on “Russian Cyberattacks”. I can just imagine how that will go particularly with Biden’s slowly losing his mind. Furthermore, even if Biden was in full shape, he is no match to Putin. He will be ridiculed but it will take a few days before he and Blinken realize it.
You are overly optimistic. Biden isn’t “slowly” losing his mind. He lost his mind quite some time ago. And Biden wouldn’t be a match to Putin even if he hadn’t lost his mind. He never had a mind that matches Putin’s. None of our so-called “leaders” can. He will indeed be ridiculed, but he will never “realize” it, not even after a few days. The jury is still out as to whether Blinken will realize it after a few days or not. My bet is on not. And even if he does, he’ll never mention it.
Even if Biden was in full control of his faculties he’s a sitting duck president because of his history of corruption; in China and the Ukraine. Leaders like Putin and Ji know that they’re dealing with a crook who is totally compromised. As the saying goes, ‘Beware of what you wish for’. Biden and his cronies managed to steal the White House. Now they have it, what will they do with it? Biden, Harris and Co are inept and narcissistic. There is an inverse relationship between their prideful self-regard and and their competence as politicians and human beings. Such arrogance… Read more »
Joe will be very tired when he meets Vlad. He will have been on the road for some days, meeting all these strange people with strange names in strange places talking about strange things. Some of them he faintly remembers from the time when he was second starship commander under his boss Bantack Wurama, but that was 120 years ago.
Where’s that woman, Jenn, no, wait a second, Jess, no, come on man, the girl who runs that outfit, where’s my prompter – Jill ! That was the name ! My sister-in-law Jill.
I need a nap.
за здоровье.