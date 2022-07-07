in Latest, Video

Biden still blames Putin, exports US oil reserves. Boris must go. WH Snake Island coin. Update 1

369 Views 10 Votes 2 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Biden still blames Putin, exports US oil reserves. Boris must go. WH Snake Island coin. Update 1
Topic 613

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

10 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Sara
Sara
July 7, 2022

I am making $92 an hour working from home. i was greatly surprised at the same time as my neighbour advised me she changed into averaging $ninety five however I see the way it works now. I experience mass freedom now that I’m my non-public boss. 
That is what I do.. http://www.profit97.com

Last edited 2 hours ago by Sara
-2
Reply
michael888
michael888
July 7, 2022

Since the Biden administration is helpfully lowering the price of Russian oil, maybe Putin should do away with interest on all IMF and World Bank loans?

0
Reply

Goodbye Boris. Mike Pompeo’s Ukraine doctrine w/Gonzalo Lira (Live)