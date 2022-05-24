The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Biden “misspeaks” on war with China. NATO Latin America. Elensky headlines Schwab WEF. Update 1
For me, Russia missed the boat, they should have gone in hard from the get go, now the west is maximising it’s efforts to shore up the Ukie military, as I said, if Russia had gone full force from the start, leaving nothing but rubble for the west to fight over. No doubt Russia will win the conflict, but too much time has been allowed to the warmongers in the west to get their act together, now things will be harder for Russia to end the conflict on it’s terms.
I don’t know, maybe that would effectively be throwing out the baby with the bath water. Now Russia can de facto take over the Eastern half of the Ukraine and no one expects them to give it back. Pretty impressive gain, in my book. What is NATO going to do, lob mortar into the Russian half? I doubt it.
It seems whenever Brandon “speaks” he “miss-speaks”. I thought that was the job for uber-liar Psaki and the other little Miss Information who for all intents and purposes comes across as a retarded diversity hire.