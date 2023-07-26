Biden lawyer impersonation. Russia 2% GDP growth. Fires in Greece. White House dog stress. U/1

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Biden lawyer clown world. Russia 2% GDP growth. Fires in Greece. White House dog stress. U/1
Topic 1036
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Why that huge contrast to U.S. cities ?
THIS WHY