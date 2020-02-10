Biden Lashes Out at Female New Hampshire Voter Asking About His Poor Performance in Iowa, 'You're a Lying Dog-Faced Pony Soldier' (VIDEO)

This should help turn around Biden’s failing campaign.

Joe Biden is fighting for his political life ahead of the New Hampshire primaries after taking a punch to the gut in Iowa.

A female econ student asked Biden about his poor performance in Iowa at an event in Hampton, New Hampshire on Sunday and Biden lost his cool.

Biden snapped at the young woman and asked her if she’s ever been to a caucus before.

When the woman said yes, Biden snapped, “No you haven’t. You’re a lying dog-faced pony soldier.”

WATCH:

https://twitter.com/tomselliott/status/1226577362562752513

Last week Biden belittled a woman asking about coal plants by calling her “kid” and then brushed her off and told her to “sit down” and shut up.

According to a New Hampshire tracking poll, Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders are neck-and-neck in the Granite State and Biden is once again in last (5th?) place behind Warren.

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/02/biden-lashes-out-at-female-new-hampshire-voter-asking-about-his-poor-performance-in-iowa-youre-a-lying-dog-faced-pony-soldier-video/

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report