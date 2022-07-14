in Latest, Video

Biden is sinking the US economy w/Robert Barnes (Live)

1.8k Views 17 Votes 3 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

17 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Sara
Sara
July 14, 2022

I am making a real GOOD MONEY (80$ to 92$ / hr. )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT a check of nearly 21,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, I don’t have to go to the OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you. If you are interested. Simply give it a shot on the accompanying site…. http://www.profit97.com

Last edited 2 hours ago by Sara
-1
Reply
Jim
Jim
July 15, 2022

These “Criminal” cabal, corporations, “Change” laws 1st before they conduct “THEIR” criminal activity, a friend in Australia, told me, the foreign electric company, there used the corrupt courts to stop stealling electricity from being a federal offence, then began to blatantly “STEAL” peoples SOLAR POWER ! To the tune of 4 Billion dollars a year ! ! Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh!

untitled scum.png
0
Reply
Jim
Jim
July 15, 2022

There is “NO REMEDY” to ANY criminal activity, until, the Criminal courts are put IN JAIL PERIOD!

0
Reply

Russia takes Siversk. Elensky wants $9BN. $650BN to IMF. Yellen $40 oil floor. Update 1

What U.S. Hegemony Is, How It Started, and When