Biden inflation victory lap. SCO Dedollarisation. Krivoy Rog dam. Lukashenko, EU wood chop. Update 1

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Biden inflation victory lap. SCO Dedollarisation. Krivoy Rog dam. Lukashenko, EU wood chop. Update 1
Alex Christoforou

2 Comments
Tom
Tom
September 15, 2022

EU is like in the last days of the Soviet Union. The NWO died in Ukraine.

waine
waine
September 15, 2022

Big damn move, now that’s what I call cleaning out the NAZIS. NICE ONE.

