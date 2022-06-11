in Latest, Video

Biden blames ‘Putin Tax.’ Russia cuts interest rates. Orban calls out Soros. Update 1

717 Views 30 Votes 2 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Biden blames ‘Putin Tax.’ Russia cuts interest rates. Orban calls out Soros. Update 1
Topic 579

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

30 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Terry R
Terry R
June 11, 2022

Mid video , I paused to get a coffee refill and used it as a chance to check on the RUB/USD rate. You quoted 58 Rub/USD in the video , but it has already strengthened to 55.9 Rub/USD. Perhaps another interest rate cut by CBR in another fortnight? These rate cuts will provided an added impetus to Russian economy.

5
Reply
Sara
Sara
June 11, 2022

I am making $92 an hour working from home. i was greatly surprised at the same time as my neighbour advised me she changed into averaging $ninety five however I see the way it works now. I experience mass freedom now that I’m my non-public boss. 
That is what I do.. http://Www.Profit97.Com

Last edited 1 hour ago by Sara
-1
Reply

100-200 troop losses daily. Russia rejects prisoner of war claim. Germany pressures Serbia. Update 2

CSIS and the Round Table Origins of the Five Eyes