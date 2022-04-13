The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Biden blames Putin Price Hike. Pentagon ready to dump heavy artillery into Ukraine. Update 2
It seems that the sooner the Ukrainian military realizes they are being used to start WW3, and that Zelensky’s Globalist Junta are willing to sacrifice as many Ukrainian soldiers as it takes to accomplish WW3, the better. I would love to see the Ukrainian military arrest Zelensky and STOP this war.
“WELL SAID”.
A couple of Zircon missiles and those guns will be collected by the Ukie scrap dealers, bet they are rubbing their hands, and of course the US military will have to replace them, nice work for the MIC.
Biden is a Total Fraud, An Embaressment to the “WORLD”
“Why” some one has not erradicated him along with the Rotschilds got me & the world disapointed beyond reason !