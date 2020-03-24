Ben Swann Drops Bombshell: Seasonal FLU TWICE as Deadly as Coronavirus?

Investigative reporter Ben Swann’s recent 12 minute segment on data manipulation of Coronavirus mortality rates drops several major bombshells using data directly from the World Health Organization and Center for Disease Control. Swann began his segment by addressing the often reported line that “the current covid-19 mortality rate is far worse than the seasonal flu” (with Covid-19 showcasing an apparent 3.4% death rate vs the 0.1% seasonal flu average). Does the data justify this claim or not?

Another question raised in this video is: who stands to gain by a total shutdown of the western economy?

Listen to Swann’s line of argument and judge for yourself…

