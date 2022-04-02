in Latest, Video

Belgorod helicopter mystery. EU sends warning to China. Senn Penn’s plan to win the war. Update 1

363 Views 3 Votes 1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Belgorod helicopter mystery. EU sends warning to China. Senn Penn’s plan to win the war. Update 1
News Topic 467

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Compactman
Compactman
April 2, 2022

Alex, I normally admire your work, but this time you misspoke ..you said two planes of each kind, In Penn’s text he talks about two squadrons (12) planes.

0
Reply

Yemen and Ukraine Compare and contrast a tale of two wars.