The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Belensky’s speech to Congress, kisses Pelosi, good investment. Putin, Russia is fighting NATO. U/1
Topic 816
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
He kissed Pelosi? That really is true desperation!