FC Barcelona to join tomorrow’s general strike in Catalonia

One of the world’s most famous football (soccer) clubs, FC Barcelona, has been caught in the political crossfire of the Catalan independence referendum.

The club which has millions of supporters across the world, was forced to take a difficult decision to play fellow La Liga club Las Palmas in front of an empty stadium as the independence referendum took place throughout Catalonia, amid a wave of police brutality.

It was deemed that it would be unsafe to hold the football mach in front of fans due to the heightened political tensions. La Liga, the professional league in which FC Barcelona plays, made the decision not to postpone the match, threatening to force Barcelona to forfeit with an automatic score of 0-3 as a penalty for not playing.

Barcelona star Gerard Piqué admitted that playing the match was controversial but stated that if forced off of the Spanish national team due to his loyalty to Catalonia, he would not protest such a decision.

''Han actuado con profesionalidad y de modo proporcional y proporcionado''. https://t.co/FLHvhmwJ8L — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) October 2, 2017

Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola further criticised La Liga’s decision to force Barcelona to either play to an empty stadium or else forfeit.

Tomorrow, as Catalans prepare to stage general strike in protest against Madrid’s brutal suppression of democracy and free speech, FC Barcelona have announced that the team will join the strike, shutting all of its facilities in order to show solidarity with democracy activists.

FC Barcelona joins the country wide strike called for by Table for Democracy and therefore the Club will be closed tomorrow. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 2, 2017

None of the professional teams or the youth teams at FC Barcelona will train tomorrow at the Ciutat Esportiva. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 2, 2017

Barcelona won yesterday’s closed door match 3-0.