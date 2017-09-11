Bangladesh offers land to shelter Rohingya fleeing Myanmar

Dhaka (AP)–Bangladesh has agreed to free land for a new camp to shelter some of the hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims who have fled recent violence in Myanmar, an official said Monday. The new camp will help relieve some pressure on existing settlements in the Bangladeshi border district of Cox’s Bazar, where nearly 300,000 Rohingya have arrived since August 25. “The two refugees camps we are in are beyond overcrowded,” said UN refugee agency spokeswoman Vivian Tan. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had offered .8 hectares near the existing camp of Kutupalong “to build temporary shelters for the Rohingya newcomers,” according to Mohammed Shahriar Alam, a junior minister for foreign affairs. He also said the government would begin fingerprinting and registering the new arrivals on Monday.
