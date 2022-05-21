in Latest, Video

Balloon testing next crisis. Popasna bulge, Desna missile strike, NYT off-ramp. Fake video. Update 1

218 Views 4 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Balloon testing next crisis. Popasna bulge, Desna missile strike, NYT off-ramp. Fake video. Update 1
Topic 549

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

What do you think?

4 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Subprime Borrowers Are Repeating 2008 NOW!