The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Bakhmut narrative problem. Biden demands offensive. F16 escalation
The Duran: Episode 1596
As always, it looks like the only purpose of all this mess is to replace the military arsenal from bottom up, so, they are giving the ukrs all the old and worn weapons, especially the obsolete ones (which they would not have a reason to discard in any other conceivable way), to flood the Mic with helicopter money and start a new arms race, all repurposed to face China in the 5-10 years window as we all know is their plan…