Average of 2019-nCov deaths in Italy is 81: identikit from ISS

The Istituto superiore di sanità in Italy has published an “identikit” of mortality associated with 2019-nCov based on an analysis of 105 Italian patients who died upto March 4, 2020:

-The average age of deceased and positive patients is 81 years; 73.3% are men; in more than two thirds of cases they have three or more pre-existing diseases.

-The average age of the deceased is 20 years higher than the the average age of the virus positive patients.-The majority of deaths (42.2%) occurred in the age group between 80 and 89 years; 32.4% were between 70 and 79, 8.4% between 60 and 69, 2.8% between 50 and 59 and 14.1% over 90 years.

-Women who died after contracting COVID-2019 infection are older than men (median age women 83.4 – median age men 79.9).

-The average number of pathologies observed in this population is 3.4 (median 3, Standard Deviation 2.1).

-Overall, 15.5% of the sample had 0 or 1 pathologies, 18.3% had 2 pathologies and 67.2% had 3 or more pathologies. The most represented comorbidity is hypertension (present in 74.6% of the sample), followed by ischemic heart disease (70.4%) and diabetes mellitus (33.8%).-The median time from the onset of symptoms to hospitalization was 5 days and the median of the time between hospitalization and death was 4 days.

“Although preliminary, these data confirm the observations made so far in the rest of the world on the main characteristics of patients – comments the president of ISS Silvio Brusaferro -, in particular on the fact that the elderly and people with pre-existing diseases are more at risk. These are very fragile people, who often live in close contact and who we must protect as much as possible “.

(The report concerns deceased patients and is based on data obtained through the compilation of a questionnaire developed specifically for the purpose of detecting death cases).

Published March 6, 2020

http://www.salute.gov.it/portale/nuovocoronavirus/dettaglioNotizieNuovoCoronavirus.jsp?lingua=italiano&menu=notizie&p=dalministero&id=4163

Several doctors who have given media interviews have emphasized that these deaths are associated with 2019-nCov and not necessarily attributed directly to the virus. 2019-nCov refers to the virus. COVID-19 refers to the Corona virus disease. It’s possible to test positive for 2019-nCov without necessarily suffering from COVID-19.

