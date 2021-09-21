in Latest, Video

Australia’s Defence Policy Explained

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

source

The absurdity of wasting billions of dollars to protect Australia from its most important trading partner — China, all to please American imperialists.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Privatization of Lithuanian lands by NATO troops

Former fighters in Daraa lay down arms