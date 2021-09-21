Australia’s Defence Policy Explained

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The absurdity of wasting billions of dollars to protect Australia from its most important trading partner — China, all to please American imperialists.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.