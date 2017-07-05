Here’s the low down on the ATACMS missiles the US just fired in Korea (VIDEO)

The ATACMS is a "long range, precision strike" missile system the US army uses when shorter range artillery won't do the job

On Tuesday the US and South Korea held a joint military exercise which included firing ATACMS missiles into the Sea of Japan.

Washington and Seoul called it a response to the launch of what the North Korean government claims to be an intercontinental ballistic missile.

They launched an “ATA…what?” you may ask.

In full, it’s the “Army Tactical Missile System,” and can deliver a 500 lbs (225 kilo) warhead up to 180 miles (290 km).

The U.S. army describes it as a “long range, precision strike” weapon which fills the gap between short range artillery and long range air power.

Here’s more on what the ATACMS is all about: