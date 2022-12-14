in Latest, Video

As Ukraine Faces Defeat in Bakhmut Washington Escalates with Patriot AD Missile Delivery to Ukraine

513 Views

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

As Ukraine Faces Defeat in Bakhmut Washington Escalates with Planned Patriot AD Missile Delivery to Ukraine
Topic 701

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

2 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Odessa blackouts. Ukraine situation crashing as Russian missile strikes continue