As the lockdown bites, non-Covid deaths rise | The Conservative Woman

By Will Jones

EACH week during the coronavirus crisis, I have been reviewing and interpreting the mortality figures released by the Office for National Statistics. The latest for England and Wales, covering the week ending May 15, paint an unusual picture.

It seems the Bank Holiday the previous week shifted a chunk of registrations into this week, so recorded deaths went up by nearly 2,000.

Notably though, despite this, Covid-19 deaths went down. It means all those 2,000 were additional non-coronavirus deaths. The lockdown bites.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report