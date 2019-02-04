Links As she enters White House race, demonization of ‘Kremlin’s crush’ Tulsi Gabbard goes full tilt Published 8 mins ago on February 4, 2019 By RT 99 Views Share Tweet Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon! Related Topics: Up Next NBC News, to Claim Russia Supports Tulsi Gabbard, Relies on Firm Just Caught Fabricating Russia Data for the Democratic Party Don't Miss Trump Should Call Congress’s Bluff on Our Endless Wars Advertisement You may like Click to comment Leave a Reply This comment form is under antispam protection This comment form is under antispam protection Subscribe Notify of new follow-up comments new replies to my comments Links NBC News, to Claim Russia Supports Tulsi Gabbard, Relies on Firm Just Caught Fabricating Russia Data for the Democratic Party Published 2 mins ago on February 4, 2019 By The Intercept Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon! Continue Reading Links Trump Should Call Congress’s Bluff on Our Endless Wars Published 20 hours ago on February 3, 2019 By The American Conservative Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon! Continue Reading Links Bernard-Henri Lévy: Poster Boy For the False Europe Published 20 hours ago on February 3, 2019 By The American Conservative Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon! Continue Reading JOIN OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL Your donations make all the difference. Together we can expose fake news lies and deliver truth. Amount to donate in USD$: 5 100 Validating payment information... Waiting for PayPal...Validating payment information...Waiting for PayPal... Advertisement Advertisement Latest Popular Videos Links2 mins ago NBC News, to Claim Russia Supports Tulsi Gabbard, Relies on Firm Just Caught Fabricating Russia Data for the Democratic Party Links8 mins ago As she enters White House race, demonization of ‘Kremlin’s crush’ Tulsi Gabbard goes full tilt Latest3 hours ago Red Scarves counter protest fizzles as Yellow Vests enter Act 12 (Video) Latest20 hours ago Trump Jr. phone records make a fool of ‘Trump deranged’ Adam Schiff (Video) Links20 hours ago Trump Should Call Congress’s Bluff on Our Endless Wars Latest4 weeks ago Why We Must Stop the 5G Network Latest3 weeks ago China’s Ambassador to Canada Exposes the White Supremacist Five Eyes Surveillance State Latest4 weeks ago “The Criminals Who Run The Deep State Will Be Exposed”: Kim Dotcom Teases “Next Round Of Leaks” Latest2 weeks ago The ‘Gilets Jaunes’ Are Unstoppable: “Now, The Elites Are Afraid” Latest3 weeks ago The Secret Logistics of America’s Global Deep State Latest3 hours ago Red Scarves counter protest fizzles as Yellow Vests enter Act 12 (Video) Latest20 hours ago Trump Jr. phone records make a fool of ‘Trump deranged’ Adam Schiff (Video) Latest2 days ago Intelligence officials around Trump push President towards destructive path (Video) Latest3 days ago Shock and awe strategy being employed in Venezuela regime change (Video) Latest4 days ago US formally requests extradition of Huawei CFO, what will Canada do? (Video) Quick Donate The Duran EURO DONATE Donate a quick 10 spot! Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement The Duran Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human: Trending Latest3 months ago Trump Quietly Orders Elimination of Assange Latest3 months ago Britain’s Enemy Is Not Russia But It’s Own Ruling Class, UN Report Confirms Latest1 month ago Angela Merkel: Nation States Must “Give Up Sovereignty” To New World Order Latest2 months ago Paul Craig Roberts: The Disintegration of Western Society