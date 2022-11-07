in Latest, Video

As Russia’s Ukraine Build-up Continues, Biden’s NSA Sullivan Flies to Kiev, Reportedly Urges Resumed Kherson Offensive, Change in Ukraine’s Stance

217 Views

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

As Russia’s Ukraine Build-up Continues, Biden’s NSA Sullivan Flies to Kiev, Reportedly Urges Resumed Kherson Offensive, Change in Ukraine’s Stance
News Topic 664

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

1 Point
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

U.S. and Allies Vote For Nazism at U.N.