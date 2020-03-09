As migrant dispute heats up, where is Angela Merkel? (Video)

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the disappearance of German Chancellor Angela Merkel amidst the latest migrant row between Turkey and the European Union via the Greek and Bulgarian borders.

In Germany, CDU chairman Friedrich Merz, broke away from Merkel’s ‘all migrants welcome policy,’ stating that he wants to offer Turkey “every support” it needs to deal with the refugee situation, while declaring that there is no point for migrants to try and enter Germany, stating “we cannot accept you here.”

Support Free Speech:

Subscribe to The Duran on YouTube – Find us on BitChute.

The Duran Audio Podcast:

Follow on Soundcloud – Subscribe on iTunes.

https://soundcloud.com/user-901836666/merkel-merz

Via EN24 News…

In view of the influx of migrants at the Turkish-Greek border, the CDU chairman Friedrich Merz demands that Turkey be given all the necessary support to accommodate refugees. At the same time, a loss of control as in 2015 must be avoided.

“First of all, this is a major humanitarian catastrophe, which is currently taking place on the Greek islands and also between Greece and Turkey,” Merz told MDR Aktuell on Monday. “The Federal Republic should help and maybe help more than it has done so far.” Germany had to be ready “to give every support, every help also to Turkey, to enable a reasonably decent accommodation”.

“And at the same time we have to send a signal to the refugees there: There is no point in coming to Germany,” emphasized Merz. “We cannot accept you here.” In Germany, everyone involved agreed that something like the refugee influx in 2015/2016 should not be repeated. Germany must of course also keep control of its own borders if such a situation should occur again, said Merz. The word loss of control was rightly used in Germany in 2015 and 2016, and should not be repeated.

ROttgen wants new refugee agreement

Merz’s competitor in the fight for the post of CDU leader, Norbert ROttgen, instead called for a new edition of the refugee agreement with Turkey. “Either we Europeans help the refugees in Turkey in cooperation with Turkey, or the refugees are driven out of their misery and come to us,” said the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the Bundestag on Monday in the ARD “morning magazine”. “That’s why we need a new edition of such an agreement.” It is now a matter of providing financial help “very quickly” to help refugees in Turkey.

ROttgen also called for more pressure on Russia in the Syria conflict. “We clearly have to put pressure, political, economic pressure on Russia.” Russia is “politically the decisive player” to get the causes of flight in Syria under control. “We look away and only react when the damage is there,” he criticized. Everything that happens now is “foreseeable at least for weeks”.

Following Turkey’s announcement to open the borders to the EU, thousands of migrants are trying to get to Western Europe. According to the UN, around 13,000 migrants endure cold weather on the Turkish border with Greece.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report